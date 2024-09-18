StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 26.3 %

WHLM opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.