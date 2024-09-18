StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 26.3 %
WHLM opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
