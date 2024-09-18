Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1,013.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 61,044 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 37.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,373,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Sysco by 936.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 87,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,262,000 after purchasing an additional 359,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

SYY stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

