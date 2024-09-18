StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

StealthGas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $252.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in StealthGas by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

