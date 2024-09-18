State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in State Street by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in State Street by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in State Street by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

