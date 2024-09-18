Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp Acquires 380 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. 6,280,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,928,135. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after buying an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $257,721,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

