Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) versus Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Head-To-Head Review

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Borealis Foods and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.91%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73% Sow Good 13.24% 37.94% 17.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Borealis Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and Sow Good”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$2.94 million N/A N/A Sow Good $41.61 million 2.72 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -31.91

Borealis Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sow Good beats Borealis Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

