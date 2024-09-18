Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 66.3% annually over the last three years. Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $600.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,833.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

