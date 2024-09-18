Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 66.3% annually over the last three years. Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ SWBI opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $600.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWBI
Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands
In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,833.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Johnson Controls: AI Sleeper Stock Set to Cool Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.