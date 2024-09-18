SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

