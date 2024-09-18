SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 1,265 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,071,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.