Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Up to $23.27

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $23.91. Sirius XM shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 782,617 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

