SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.20. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

