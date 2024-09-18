Short Interest in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Increases By 13.3%

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,201.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,857,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,013.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

