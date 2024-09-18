Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Rises By 24.3%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,185. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter.

NMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMR

About Nomura

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.