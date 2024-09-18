Short Interest in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Grows By 24.1%

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:MNDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $29.50.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile-health Network Solutions
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.