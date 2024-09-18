Short Interest in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Grows By 24.1%

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MNDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

