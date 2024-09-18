Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Rises By 18.4%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Maiden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHLD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

Maiden Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPOA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Maiden by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Maiden by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 76,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 103,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,486. The firm has a market cap of $161.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 34.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.