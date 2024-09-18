Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Rises By 18.4%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHLD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden
Maiden Stock Performance
Shares of MHLD remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 103,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,486. The firm has a market cap of $161.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 34.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden
- Stock Average Calculator
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.