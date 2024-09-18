Short Interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Rises By 25.0%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 147,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Lottery.com Trading Down 6.0 %

LTRY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 77,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,014. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 74.33% and a negative net margin of 505.07%.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

