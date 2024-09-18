Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Decreases By 10.2%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,555,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.6 days.
FIT Hon Teng Price Performance
FITGF stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. FIT Hon Teng has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
