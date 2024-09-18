Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Decreases By 10.2%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,555,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.6 days.

FIT Hon Teng Price Performance

FITGF stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. FIT Hon Teng has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

