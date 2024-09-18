Short Interest in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Increases By 18.2%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 173,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,389. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

