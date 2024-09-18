Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Declines By 5.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,983,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 4,227,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.
About ECN Capital
