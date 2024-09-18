Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Declines By 5.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,983,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 4,227,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

