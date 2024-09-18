Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Expands By 15.6%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,931.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $207.18. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average is $163.96. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $211.62.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

