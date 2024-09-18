Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Increases By 12.7%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 1,012,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.8 days.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.