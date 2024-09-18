Short Interest in Crane (NYSE:CR) Expands By 18.9%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 601,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Crane by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 237,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average is $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $162.34.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

