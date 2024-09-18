Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Decreases By 17.5%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. 158,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

