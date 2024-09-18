Short Interest in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Drops By 6.6%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chijet Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CJET traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 2,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,369. Chijet Motor has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $2,691.00.

Chijet Motor Company Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

