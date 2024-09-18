Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Drops By 6.4%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 16,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 394,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,090. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -53.06%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

