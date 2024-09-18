Short Interest in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Declines By 9.1%

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFJK. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth $2,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AFJK opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Aimei Health Technology has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

