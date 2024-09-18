Shawn Henry Sells 4,500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23.

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52.

CRWD traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $268.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 507.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

