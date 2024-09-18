Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 4,600 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 557.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,234,000 after acquiring an additional 731,652 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.46.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
