Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 4,600 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 557.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,234,000 after acquiring an additional 731,652 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.