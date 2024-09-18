Seven Eight Capital LP Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 513.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the quarter. Reliance accounts for approximately 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Reliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Reliance by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RS opened at $280.88 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average is $298.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.