Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 4,340 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $108,938,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $452.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $453.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

