Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 27,850 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,490. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

