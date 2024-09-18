Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $1.00 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.24.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 140.08%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

