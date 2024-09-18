SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.83

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $11.74. SEGRO shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 1,220 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SEGRO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
