Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,889.49 or 0.99997754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013541 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041204 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.