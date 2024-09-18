Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $57.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $41.28 and last traded at $41.31. 2,322,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,763,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.