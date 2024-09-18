Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.10. Sabre shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 155,208 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 15.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

