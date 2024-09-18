Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

