Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.