Research Analysts Set Expectations for Blackline Safety Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.
