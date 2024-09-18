Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Empire’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Empire in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Empire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

