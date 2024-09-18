Request Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $74.60 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $74.60 million and approximately $658,297.76 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,499.46 or 0.99831520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013592 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09844355 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $612,944.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

