Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.98. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 141,199 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

