Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Empire Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Empire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Empire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

