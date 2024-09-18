Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 313,964 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Prologis were worth $52,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 232,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 61,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Prologis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.