Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.83% of Insulet worth $116,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,655,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Insulet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Insulet by 206.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $235.54 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $243.98. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average is $186.51.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

