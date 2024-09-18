Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $72,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 384,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $263.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

