Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 11,460 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.45% of Coterra Energy worth $88,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $656,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 112.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.