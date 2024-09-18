Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,745 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $31,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.