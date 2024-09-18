Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 10,800 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Okta were worth $126,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,794,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 67,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Okta Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 348,963 shares of company stock worth $32,972,289. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.