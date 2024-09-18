PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP decreased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,379 shares during the quarter. PriceSmart accounts for about 0.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $69,681.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,566.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,904 shares of company stock worth $1,806,714. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.2 %

PSMT stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

